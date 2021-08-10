Reijo Palmiste

Discreet Demolition - In Color

Discreet Demolition - In Color campfire camping knife weapon skull woods hiking nature character design 3d character character colorful color isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Alright, this one is the last one. I couldn't resist making a really colorful version as well. Which one did you like more?

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
