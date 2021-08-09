Mateusz Madura
Vision Trust Forbes adv logo branding poland 3d illustration illustration magazine forbes cosmos cosmonaut 3dgraphic 3d design website web ux ui advertisement
Hello everyone! 🖐

Usually, the projects we present to you are made for our individual clients. However, we also create a lot of good internally for Vision Trust.

That is why today I'm coming back to you with 3D graphics that we made on the occasion of our last advertising campaign in Forbes, probably everyone knows business magazines and more, www.forbes.com

The advertisement was created for the August issue, which is particularly important to us because it is largely devoted to new technologies. We encourage you to read!

📎 Remember to check the attachment, there you will find the full quality and other parts of the project. 🙇‍♂️

Soon more! 🙌

