A Slice of Nice

ponytail · clouds · ice cream

A Slice of Nice
A Slice of Nice
  • Save
ponytail · clouds · ice cream procreateart procreate illustrator design artwork digital art illustration
Download color palette

Part 6 of the #funwithfaces drawing challenge! This challenged me to draw 7 portraits in 7 days with different prompts.

A Slice of Nice
A Slice of Nice

More by A Slice of Nice

View profile
    • Like