Ecolabs Logo Design

Ecolabs Logo Design gradient modern nature leaf flower drop blockchain crypto appicon software tech creative symbol logotype logodesign branding brand design icon logo
Unused design from my archives featuring a water lily inside the negative space of a water drop.

