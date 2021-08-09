Outcrowd

Recare - Brand Design for Veterinary Clinic

Recare - Brand Design for Veterinary Clinic
Outcrowd team really adores pets. We have recently created a volunteer project for a shelter. This is what inspired us for this case.

Our little friends are in need of care🐶 Here is the brand design for Veterinary Clinic.
Recare is a new better life for pets.

We are ready to create something wonderful for you!
Get in touch hello@outcrowd.io

