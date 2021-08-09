Blueasarisandi

Axolotl character

Axolotl character cute axolotl logo mascot animal illustration illustrator character vector
Incredibly, an Axolotl can grow back lost limbs in only a few weeks. It can even regenerate its lungs, heart, spinal cord, and parts of its brain if it suffers a head injury and heals without any scarring. A study by the University of Minnesota found that a protein called c-Fos is crucial for the regeneration process.

skype: ari.sandi
email: freelance_as@yahoo.co.id
instagram: @blueasarisandi

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
