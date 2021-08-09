Tokopedia Mart - Final Project Purwadhika

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
Happy to say that this is my first project in product design.
I designed Tokopedia Mart as my final project as a student in Purwadhika Digital Technology School using Design Thinking.
For full process kindly visit me on Behance!
Feel free to leave feedback also press L if you love the result ♡
Contact me on
LinkedIn | Whatsapp