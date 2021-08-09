Aninda Putri

Tokopedia Mart - Final Project Purwadhika

Tokopedia Mart - Final Project Purwadhika mobile app design tokopedia mart purwadhika mobile app mart product design uiux tokopedia
Hello everyone!
Happy to say that this is my first project in product design.
I designed Tokopedia Mart as my final project as a student in Purwadhika Digital Technology School using Design Thinking.

For full process kindly visit me on Behance!

Feel free to leave feedback also press L if you love the result ♡

Contact me on
LinkedIn | Whatsapp

