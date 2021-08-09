Curtis Nguyen

Boxxy Cat

Boxxy Cat daily ui landing page illustration curtis boxxy cat design website awesome uiux web header gradient effect art graphic design ui 3d
Boxxy Cat daily ui landing page illustration curtis boxxy cat design website awesome uiux web header gradient effect art graphic design ui 3d
The cat illustration is from my friend coasters. He has drawn it by himself. Me personally is a cat-lover. So I decided to model it and make it 3D. Here is my work.

Hope you like it! <3

