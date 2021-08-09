Good for Sale
Lucian Radu

Minimalist Elephant Logo

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
Minimalist Elephant Logo flat simple unique modern abstract animal minimalist minimalism elephant illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Minimalist Elephant Logo

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Minimalist Elephant Logo
Download color palette

Minimalist Elephant Logo

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Minimalist Elephant Logo

You can buy this design by accessing the "Buy Now" button on the right of this page. You'll own the copyright and the customization is included.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like