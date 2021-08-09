Hello guys 👋

Finally the food appdesign is done! I think it looks modern, clean and attractive from the graphic point of view. A lot of spaces, contrast colors, playing around the font size let to achieve that kind of effect of course if you agree with me - let me know in the comments.

As all the objects are created using shapes so its very easy to customize and update.

Design using Adobe XD :)

Highlights

Font Used

Poppins

Don't forget to follow me so that you don't to miss other shots.

FOLLOW me on INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/hernandezcreative

https://facebook.com/henry.knd

WhatsApp: +2347068172593

I'm available for the freelance project - hernandezcreative7@gmail.com

Enjoy!