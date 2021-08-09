Sujan Baidya

Chuck- Online Learning App

Sujan Baidya
Sujan Baidya
  • Save
Chuck- Online Learning App dashboard design ui ux design learning app e learning online courses
Download color palette

Hello, community

About Concept: This is a conceptual design for online learning courses. I am tried to keep it simple and minimal design. hope everyone will like this design.

Behance Presentation
----------------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for taking your project to the next level.
Estimate your project at
baidyasujon@gmail.com or
knock me on skype: live:baidyasujon

Follow me on Facebook | Behance I Instagram I Uplabs

Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Sujan Baidya
Sujan Baidya

More by Sujan Baidya

View profile
    • Like