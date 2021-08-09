Safoora Ghanbari

Daily UI - Settings

Safoora Ghanbari
Safoora Ghanbari
  • Save
Daily UI - Settings clean setting settings profile black and white black white user interface user experience dailyui ux uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!
Daily UI #007 Settings
to a job finder app.
Which one do you prefer for the Settings page, white or black?
If you like it, press "L" :D

👋Let's connect
LinkedinInstagramBehance

Safoora Ghanbari
Safoora Ghanbari

More by Safoora Ghanbari

View profile
    • Like