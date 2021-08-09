File Manager App - UI Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone,
I have come up with another concept of the Mobile App, which is about File Manager. I used 3d illustrations.
Press (L)💛 if you like my design and don't forget to follow.
Any thoughts?
𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝗺𝗲 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
Thanks,
Vikram Singh
Available for the new project, for any inquery contact us:
📫 Email: vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk