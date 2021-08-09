Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for the construction company STS MONOLIT

Vladimir Pechonkin
Logo for the construction company STS MONOLIT impetuous logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Read about the principle of building an idea in the previous publication of this project. This poke shows an example of visual communication. Excellent dynamics and business style.
Do you agree?

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
