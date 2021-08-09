Emmanuel Ikechukwu
Piqo Design

Invo — Invoicing Web Application

Emmanuel Ikechukwu
Piqo Design
Emmanuel Ikechukwu for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Invo — Invoicing Web Application glassmorphism ui microsoft windows fluent design activity clean minimal design app design fintech finance app payment app web invoice clients dashboard
Invo — Invoicing Web Application glassmorphism ui microsoft windows fluent design activity clean minimal design app design fintech finance app payment app web invoice clients dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Inovoice Web App.png
  2. Inovoice Web App-1.png

Hey there, here is a web application that allows users to create invoices, store products, and also calculates customers loyalty.

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like