Lestimorwrk

Finance App UI design

Lestimorwrk
Lestimorwrk
  • Save
Finance App UI design finance app design minimal ui finance app ui design app ui design app ui user interface finance app ui finance app mobile ui design mobile app ui ui ux design ui ux ui design ui minimal green color design design
Download color palette

👋 Creative Brains!
Here is my new Clean & Minimal Finance App UI design. This is the Dark mode UI version of the Finance app. I will Upload the Light mode of this UI very soon.

The main focus of this finance app UI was to make it simple, straightforward — no cookie clutter. Also, I have chosen big and bold buttons for the button as the users can see the buttons from 1km far.

👊 For the colors, I have chosen dark green as the primary because green goes well with money-related app UI.

💬 Any feedback towards this Finance App UI will be highly appreciated and helpful for me.

💙 Press "L" if you like it and want to motivate this new designer 😍

Lestimorwrk
Lestimorwrk

More by Lestimorwrk

View profile
    • Like