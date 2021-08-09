Jessika Z

Payment startup website

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
Hire Me
  • Save
Payment startup website design desktop webapp landing page website ux ui
Payment startup website design desktop webapp landing page website ux ui
Payment startup website design desktop webapp landing page website ux ui
Payment startup website design desktop webapp landing page website ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 003.jpg
  2. 001.jpg
  3. 004.jpg
  4. 002.jpg

THE COMPANY
Istarix is a payment gateway startup company based in Japan.

MY TASKS
Created design system, designed and developed the landing page.

TOOLS
HTML/CSS/JS, Figma, Webflow, Adobe Illustrator

Year: 2020
Job type: remote, contract

__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Jessika Z
Jessika Z
UX UI Design / Front End Development
Hire Me

More by Jessika Z

View profile
    • Like