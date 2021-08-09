Landing Page for the "Avtomarket" mobile application

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone, I created a landing page for a fictional application called "Avtomarket", which sells new and used cars. Let me know your opinion!
Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it! ❤️
Do you need website or landing page design? I am ready to create something wonderful for you!
Get in touch🤙: ubaydullayev.abdu@gmail.com