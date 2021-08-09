User activity dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys 🙌
I present you a light theme of the desktop dashboard for pharmaceutical representatives.
The timeline reflects two types of interactions:
1) between a doctor and a portal;
2) between a pharmaceutical representative and a doctor.
In order to differentiate them quickly, I used icons and color-coding. Actions in blue are the actions of a pharmaceutical representative, and the green color is for the doctor's activity.
It was a great and challenging project, and I'm glad that I had an opportunity to work on it.
Stay tuned, there are more projects to come 🚀