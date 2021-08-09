User activity dashboard

Hey guys 🙌

I present you a light theme of the desktop dashboard for pharmaceutical representatives.

The timeline reflects two types of interactions:

1) between a doctor and a portal;

2) between a pharmaceutical representative and a doctor.

In order to differentiate them quickly, I used icons and color-coding. Actions in blue are the actions of a pharmaceutical representative, and the green color is for the doctor's activity.

It was a great and challenging project, and I'm glad that I had an opportunity to work on it.

Stay tuned, there are more projects to come 🚀