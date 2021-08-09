Book Reading App Design (Aghora At the Left hand of God)

Artwork Dedicated to my Favourite Book Aghora. I created the illustration using Photoshop and animated the same on After Effects.

In this book, Robert E. Svoboda collects the spiritual wisdom of an esoteric practitioner of the ancient discipline of Aghora, who goes by the name of Vimalananda. Written as a first person account, the book records Vimalananda’s experiences and insights into human nature and the human struggle for spiritual purification. The book abounds with stories of encounters with other spirits, interaction with other practitioners and the training of eager disciples.

Aghora/Aghori: Lit. “Non-terrifying”. Aghora is the most extreme of all Indian sects, concentrating on forcible conversion of a limited human personality into a divine personality. An Aghori is a practitioner of Aghora.