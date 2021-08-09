hero illustration: online courses

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi, and hope you all had a great weekend!
With school being right around the corner, I've created this edtech shot with nature paintings in mind. I tried combining watercolour paint transparency and crayon sharpness to see how it works in digital. Also, find a different color variation in this carousel.
Which one you liked the most? Let me know in comments! Thanks !
