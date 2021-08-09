Kira Temirshina
hero illustration: online courses

hero illustration: online courses hero image procreate web courses education edtech pastel colours crayon watercolour illustration
Hi, and hope you all had a great weekend!

With school being right around the corner, I've created this edtech shot with nature paintings in mind. I tried combining watercolour paint transparency and crayon sharpness to see how it works in digital. Also, find a different color variation in this carousel.

Which one you liked the most? Let me know in comments! Thanks !

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.

