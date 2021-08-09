Pricing | Daily UI 30

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers,
This is the 30th task of the challenge. I have designed a pricing page concept. Pricing pages need to be clean and clear for the users. Provide them some free plans, trial options and the options to cancel the subscription anytime. Also I have applied the Von Restorff Principle here.
Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
Tap "L" to like my shot.
Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn