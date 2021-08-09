Pricing | Daily UI 30

Hello dribbblers,

This is the 30th task of the challenge. I have designed a pricing page concept. Pricing pages need to be clean and clear for the users. Provide them some free plans, trial options and the options to cancel the subscription anytime. Also I have applied the Von Restorff Principle here.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

