Aravindh C

Pricing | Daily UI 30

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Pricing | Daily UI 30 buy now subscription menu pricing daily ui 30 dailyuichallenge daily ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
This is the 30th task of the challenge. I have designed a pricing page concept. Pricing pages need to be clean and clear for the users. Provide them some free plans, trial options and the options to cancel the subscription anytime. Also I have applied the Von Restorff Principle here.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Tap "L" to like my shot.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like