Kyle Galasi

Fox Logo #4: Fox + Coffee Bean/Fortune Cookie?

Kyle Galasi
Kyle Galasi
  • Save
Fox Logo #4: Fox + Coffee Bean/Fortune Cookie? cookie background coffee background sleeping fox fox logo brown cookie logo fortune cookie logo coffee bean logo coffee logo fortune cookie cookie coffee bean coffee illustration design branding logo animal dog fox
Download color palette

Which do you think best fit the combination for this logo? Fox + Coffee Bean? or
Fox + Fortune Cookie?

Kyle Galasi
Kyle Galasi

More by Kyle Galasi

View profile
    • Like