Jempay - E Wallet ap

Hi everyone 🖐 Today i brought you an e wallet app called Jempay in the file you will get 6 ( six ) screens of how jempay works from the home page until the transaction is successful So that's all for today. Thanks for watching and give it Upvote if you like it 😊 Follow me on: Instagram : Michael Stevanus • Ui designer (@ui_bymichael) • Instagram photos and videos Uplabs : Michael Stevanus Hartono - UpLabs Dribbble : Ui by Michael | Dribbble