👋🏼 Say hello to 'blob', Cognigo's signature element.

When forming cognigo's visual language we wanted to create an element that will reflect organizational data & the work cognigo is putting up to provides AI driven, human free data protection, governance and orchestration.

The final “Blob” is constructed out of single dots, The dots are bonded to one neat and harmonious unit, symbolizing the comprehensive organizational data.

Since the data is dynamic and its arrangement is done on a regular and automatic basis the blob is constantly moving slowly and breathably. 🤩

👉🏼Visit the Cognigo's case study on our website here case study

😉 follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin