Dashboard Sidebar Navigation

Hi there,

We are delighted to announce that we have started work on redesigning the MGID native advertising platform.

Today we are sharing some of the screens we've designed for our fully responsive navigation bar! It’s now available in two color themes — light and dark.

In this project, we took great care to streamline a user’s frequent navigation behavior. The top pane of the navigation bar provides access to dashboard sections. In the lower pane, a user can find their recent chats and the button to create a new chat with support managers.

New users will have a Download Guide widget in the lower pane, so they can download support resources and learn how to set up advertising campaigns on our platform.

Hope you enjoyed it! 🖤