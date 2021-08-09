Map | Daily UI 29

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers,
Here is my 29th task of the challenge. I have designed a Map concept for a Food Search App. Users can search hotels around them and filter them according to their requirements.
Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
