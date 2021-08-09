Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Washer Dashboard

Washer Dashboard schedule uploads slots booking dashboard carwash
Client Dashboard and E-commerce:
https://dribbble.com/shots/16203645-Car-Wash-Bookings-and-E-Commerce-iOS-app

One of my freelance project that I did for a car wash service. I designed the client and washer dashboard which allow the both parties to smoothly pick and handover the washed cars. The App also offers the products for the car owners but the main priority of the app is to book the car washings.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
