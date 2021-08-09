Hello Dribbble! Today i present my work.

Mobile Fashion and Photo session for Beuni

Introducing the new concept of three screens from the mobile website view about Fashion, Beauty, Travel and Lifestyle. In the project I included my own photos taken this year with Malwina. Together, we created the style and concept of this project. The design, which is dominated design style and typography, reflects modern and glamor look.

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

Press key "L" to like this post.

-----

If you want to see more of my projects, check my portfolio by category:

▶️ Branding

▶️ Website

▶️ Mobile

▶️ Logo & Symbols

▶️ Poster

-----

Do you want to see more of my work? I invite you to my social profiles.

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter