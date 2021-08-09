Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sedef Yıldız
Atolye15

News App Concept

Sedef Yıldız
Atolye15
Sedef Yıldız for Atolye15
Hire Us
  • Save
News App Concept latest news article mobile app read newsfeed newspaper reading medium blog app blog news app ux ui app news
Download color palette

Hey everyone, hope you’ll have a great week!

We’re here with a news app that provides you with important and interesting news around the globe. It’s always nice to hear what’s going on around and be very well aware of the circumstances, economy, weather, culture, architecture, IT, education, arts and sports.

Hope you like it, we are always open for discussion!
Cheers!

Atolye15
Atolye15
Hire Us

More by Atolye15

View profile
    • Like