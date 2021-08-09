Lux Nova⚜️
404 page ideas

404 page ideas illustration design uiux typography web design 404 page figma ui
Have any of you experienced a missing page with the number 404 and didn't know what went wrong? 🤔

It's an error that means the page you were trying to reach on a website couldn't be found on a server, because it might have been removed or moved to another URL.

These error pages are usually plain and boring, but it does not have to be that way! 🤩 Just look at our design ideas.

If you are interested in more info just drop us a line at sales@ui42.sk

Aug 9, 2021
