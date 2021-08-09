Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kartika

Mobile App for Listening Music

Kartika
Kartika
  • Save
Mobile App for Listening Music joox spotify music app ilustration design inspiration ux ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my first portfolio..

I create a user interface and user experience that is quite easy to use to listen to music. Some photos i got from freepik and google for the logo i made my own.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Kartika
Kartika
Like