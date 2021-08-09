Jodo Homes - Logo Design

They are real estate development and construction firm. And they give importance to sustainable / eco friendly development.

So to depict their activity, I have incorporated houses (which shows real estate concept) and a tree (which shows sustainable development).

Are you looking for a unique and conceptual logo design for your company/business?

I would love to assist you.

DM or mail me for further discussion.

dhavalsoni.4929@gmail.com

You can find me on below platforms,

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Facebook



Thanks.