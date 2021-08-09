Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dhaval Adesara

Jodo Homes - Logo Design

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
Jodo Homes - Logo Design

They are real estate development and construction firm focused on sustainable / eco friendly development.
They are real estate development and construction firm. And they give importance to sustainable / eco friendly development.

So to depict their activity, I have incorporated houses (which shows real estate concept) and a tree (which shows sustainable development).

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
Logo And Brand Identity Designer
