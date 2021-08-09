Valery Fironov

Plexial

Valery Fironov
Valery Fironov
  • Save
Plexial flow data information fly mobile identity logo id flex telecom bird
Download color palette

The associative perception of a sign begins at the first
glance. The depicted data stream contains
the variety of transmitted information, which
in this case is transformed into a flying bird,
at a different angle of view, you can see a mobile
phone. Multi-layered objects and objects that differ in shape
and degree of shades attract attention
to the details that make up the sign.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Valery Fironov
Valery Fironov
Let's do something cool together!

More by Valery Fironov

View profile
    • Like