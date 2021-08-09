Trending designs to inspire you
The associative perception of a sign begins at the first
glance. The depicted data stream contains
the variety of transmitted information, which
in this case is transformed into a flying bird,
at a different angle of view, you can see a mobile
phone. Multi-layered objects and objects that differ in shape
and degree of shades attract attention
to the details that make up the sign.