Mobile app for LEGO collectors and investors. Live soon!

Mobile app for LEGO collectors and investors.
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤩 Lego is not just a world-wide popular and funny toys for children. Also, it is an object of interest for many collectors and investors around the world. At the moment, Lego ranks second in popularity of search queries on Amazon, which once again confirms

📈 Thanks to this app, it became possible to track your own portfolio of Lego sets, its total value, the effectiveness of your investments, as well as promptly receive information about the best prices and offers on the market.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
