Fun Tech logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Alhamdulillah, I am done with another logo design!
.
The theme of the #logo is based upon efficient and fun use of technology 💻. The light colors were used to reflect calmness and joy 💭.
.
Stay tuned for more #designs!