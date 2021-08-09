Faizan Ali

Fun Tech logo

Fun Tech logo
Alhamdulillah, I am done with another logo design!
The theme of the #logo is based upon efficient and fun use of technology 💻. The light colors were used to reflect calmness and joy 💭.
Stay tuned for more #designs!

