Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kamal Hasan

E-learning landing page

kamal Hasan
kamal Hasan
  • Save
E-learning landing page business design doctor furniture landing page agency landing page ui logo graphic design online education web classroom ui design online course education learning teaching education website education platfrom online learning elearning landing page
Download color palette

Hi friends!

I’d like to show you the elearning landing page, I hope you all will appreciate it. Feel free to share any kind of feedback. Don't forget to like my shot or just press "L" thanks I am available for new work
Contact me: milanjack39@gmail.com

https://www.behance.net/jackmilan

kamal Hasan
kamal Hasan

More by kamal Hasan

View profile
    • Like