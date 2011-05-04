Sean Farrell

Dialoggs Logo Idea

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Dialoggs Logo Idea simple logo type logotype
Download color palette

Was just messing around with this simple idea

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like