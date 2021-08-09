Fashion Shopping App UI - Full Project

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fashion Shopping App - FASIO
UI Design for Fashion Shopping App. Shopping for Fashion items like Cloths, Bags etc..
This is a full project I recently finished working on. It's an app in which users can find and easily shopping with in the app. This app consists of around 20 screens, and here are just a few of them.
I hope you will enjoy this shot!
Hope you guys like it and share your feedback. Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it!
Thanks!
--------
Follow
--------
Behance - Fashion Shopping App UI Kit