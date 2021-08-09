Manikandan G

Fashion Shopping App UI - Full Project

Fashion Shopping App UI - Full Project 2021 mobile app design interface mobiletrends concept uiinspiration app ui flat app minimal mobile mobile app mobile design mobile inspiration mobile ui trends uidesign uitrends uiuxtrends mobileui
Fashion Shopping App - FASIO

UI Design for Fashion Shopping App. Shopping for Fashion items like Cloths, Bags etc..

This is a full project I recently finished working on. It's an app in which users can find and easily shopping with in the app. This app consists of around 20 screens, and here are just a few of them.

I hope you will enjoy this shot!

Hope you guys like it and share your feedback. Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it!

Thanks!

Behance - Fashion Shopping App UI Kit

