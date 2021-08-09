Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lazarev.
Lazarev. team

Responsive Website Brava | Lazarev.

Lazarev.
Lazarev. team
Lazarev. for Lazarev. team
Hire Us
  • Save
Responsive Website Brava | Lazarev. buy gallery 3d home design web ecommerce ux ui product white black clean adaptive mobile
Responsive Website Brava | Lazarev. buy gallery 3d home design web ecommerce ux ui product white black clean adaptive mobile
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Brava Static 4.1@2x.png
  2. Dribbble Brava Static 4.2@2x.png

Heeey, guys! Today about innovative cooking!

With Brava oven, it's all just picking a recipe, preparing a tray, and pressing a button. And it's done, enjoy your meal.
Cool right?

Our Team was also amazed when designing a website for this super technology.
How do you like our design concept?

Waiting for your genuine feedback, guys!

For more:
Follow us on Behance,
Browse our Website,
Contact us via Email — hello@lazarev.agency.

SYS!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Lazarev. team
Lazarev. team
Digital Product Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Lazarev. team

View profile
    • Like