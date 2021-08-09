Ahmad Hilal Nazmi

Sunny Days Festival Branding

Ahmad Hilal Nazmi
Ahmad Hilal Nazmi
  • Save
Sunny Days Festival Branding design logo design graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Sunny Days Festival is a summer music festival that presents performers from various genres, both international and local. This festival aims to become one of the biggest summer music festivals in the future. We want to celebrate the uniqueness of each music genre participating in this event.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Ahmad Hilal Nazmi
Ahmad Hilal Nazmi

More by Ahmad Hilal Nazmi

View profile
    • Like