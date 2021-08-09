Modern B Letter Luxury Jewelry Logo l 3D Logo l Gems Stone Logo l

Presenting my brand new modern jewelry logo. I have designed this attractive 3D logo with letter B and Love Mark. Hope you will like the design. I would love to hear your feedback.

IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE FOR YOUR BUSINESS.

📝I am available for freelance work📝

★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com

#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam

#Telegram: AIShajal

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

Thank you for watching.