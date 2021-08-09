Md. Ashiqul Islam

Modern B Letter Luxury Jewelry Logo

Md. Ashiqul Islam
Md. Ashiqul Islam
Hire Me
  • Save
Modern B Letter Luxury Jewelry Logo business logo startup icon logo design app design branding illustration logo maker logo modern logo gradient modern jewelry logo gems logo modern b letter logo 3d logo luxury jewelry logo jewelry logo b logo modern letter logo
Download color palette

Modern B Letter Luxury Jewelry Logo l 3D Logo l Gems Stone Logo l

Presenting my brand new modern jewelry logo. I have designed this attractive 3D logo with letter B and Love Mark. Hope you will like the design. I would love to hear your feedback.

IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE FOR YOUR BUSINESS.

📝I am available for freelance work📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com
#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam
#Telegram: AIShajal

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

Thank you for watching.

Md. Ashiqul Islam
Md. Ashiqul Islam
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Md. Ashiqul Islam

View profile
    • Like