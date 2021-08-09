Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annisa Nugroho

ATTO Management System Application

Annisa Nugroho
Annisa Nugroho
  • Save
ATTO Management System Application management managementsystem app design ux figma
Download color palette

This application can be used by runners to do work that has been assigned by their boss, be it RMS, AMS, or EMS.

Currently, the application can be downloaded on the Google Playstore but can only be used by companies that already use the website version.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Annisa Nugroho
Annisa Nugroho

More by Annisa Nugroho

View profile
    • Like