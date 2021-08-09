Annisa Nugroho

ATTO Resource Management System

ATTO Resource Management System is a product of ATTO. This website is used to manage existing resources in the company so that superiors can track the work being carried out by their subordinates, and provide a value for how compatible the employee is in carrying out his duties.

https://atto.id/

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
