Front End Development, Font Choosing 3D Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Defining custom typefaces for your brand is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in branding. No matter how much detail you put into every other part of your brand, the unwieldy, hard-to-look text will detract from it. At Shakuro, we take that into account when choosing a font for any project.
The modern 3D illustration looks confident and strong to ensure your potential clients that your team can choose a font to enhance the brand’s unique personality.
Have a project in mind? Contact us.
Follow us on Behance