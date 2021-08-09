Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Front End Development, Font Choosing 3D Illustration

Defining custom typefaces for your brand is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in branding. No matter how much detail you put into every other part of your brand, the unwieldy, hard-to-look text will detract from it. At Shakuro, we take that into account when choosing a font for any project.
The modern 3D illustration looks confident and strong to ensure your potential clients that your team can choose a font to enhance the brand’s unique personality.

