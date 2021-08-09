Website Exploration — PATOffice

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi friends,
This year I had an opportunity to work on PATOffice new website design, and I'm happy to finally share some of my UI explorations.
PATOffice is a system developed by Europatent for monitoring, researching, and analyzing patents.
Services provided:
- Web Design
- Graphic Design
