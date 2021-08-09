Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website Exploration — PATOffice

Website Exploration — PATOffice
Hi friends,

This year I had an opportunity to work on PATOffice new website design, and I'm happy to finally share some of my UI explorations.

PATOffice is a system developed by Europatent for monitoring, researching, and analyzing patents.

Services provided:
- Web Design
- Graphic Design

