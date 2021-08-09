Full Landing Page for NFT Marketplace

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a follow up shot from the last, showcasing the entire NFT landing page concept I designed from scratch. The subsequent pages that are linked to this landing page will be uploaded in due time.
I believe at some point, I'll definitely design the mobile version (app not web), till then, here's the concept. Do drop comments on modifications you feel are due.
Wanna discuss a project that's blockchain, medtech or generally tech based? or maybe interesting hobbies?
Hit me up on
https://twitter.com/Benchain_X
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ofoegbuchimdalu/