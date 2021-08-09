JackyMok

HMI设计

HMI设计 界面设计 hmi ui
这是为比亚迪-汉车型做的一个车机首页，在这分享，希望能给大家一些启发，不喜勿喷，谢谢

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
