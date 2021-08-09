🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey guys! Check out our new shot — a DNA research app 🧬 Users may easily get their DNA analyzed and track the progress of the test along the way 🔬
Let’s go through the screens that we designed.
1️⃣ — user profile with the research history and personal info.
2️⃣ — the start screen with the onboarding explains how to properly use the app.
3️⃣ — DNA research results of the paternity test.
⚫️ 🟣 Here we used the dark theme with purple which creates the feeling of something mystical. It helps the user calm down and focus on the test results. The complementary colors are bright blue, yellow, and fuchsia.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich