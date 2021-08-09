GoFood Ramadhan 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Ramadan’s a BIG deal for Indonesians.
And although the vibe and feel may be different this year, what with all of us spending our time mostly at home.
We thought… why not bring the Ramadan atmosphere to GoFood? 🤩
So, that’s exactly what we did.
• Ramadan-themed icons and illustrations. Yes, when we go festive, we go all out 🤸♀️
• Recommendations for Suhoor, Takjil, Hampers so you never run out of ideas on what to order 🤤
Credits for GoFood design team 💚
Group Design Lead, Food & Entertainment: Fatema Raja
Interaction designers: Alfian Imanuddin & Sumit Raj
UX Writers: Esseline Bunga & Akhfhin Rahardhiyanto
Illustrator: Artisa Tumiwa, Gloria Abigail, Mbeembee & Beny Setiawan
Motion: Binoy Cyriac