Alfian Imanuddin
Gojek Design

GoFood Ramadhan 2021

Alfian Imanuddin
Gojek Design
Alfian Imanuddin for Gojek Design
  • Save
GoFood Ramadhan 2021 interaction design illustration motion design animation gojek gojek design ui ramadhan food
GoFood Ramadhan 2021 interaction design illustration motion design animation gojek gojek design ui ramadhan food
Download color palette
  1. Ramadan dribbble shot-V4.mp4
  2. 210809_gofood-dribbble-theming.png
  3. GoFood Dribbble Shot.png

Ramadan’s a BIG deal for Indonesians.

And although the vibe and feel may be different this year, what with all of us spending our time mostly at home.

We thought… why not bring the Ramadan atmosphere to GoFood? 🤩

So, that’s exactly what we did.

• Ramadan-themed icons and illustrations. Yes, when we go festive, we go all out 🤸‍♀️
• Recommendations for Suhoor, Takjil, Hampers so you never run out of ideas on what to order 🤤

Credits for GoFood design team 💚
Group Design Lead, Food & Entertainment: Fatema Raja
Interaction designers: Alfian Imanuddin & Sumit Raj
UX Writers: Esseline Bunga & Akhfhin Rahardhiyanto
Illustrator: Artisa Tumiwa, Gloria Abigail, Mbeembee & Beny Setiawan
Motion: Binoy Cyriac

Gojek Design
Gojek Design

More by Gojek Design

View profile
    • Like