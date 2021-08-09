GoFood Ramadhan 2021

Ramadan’s a BIG deal for Indonesians.

And although the vibe and feel may be different this year, what with all of us spending our time mostly at home.

We thought… why not bring the Ramadan atmosphere to GoFood? 🤩

So, that’s exactly what we did.

• Ramadan-themed icons and illustrations. Yes, when we go festive, we go all out 🤸‍♀️

• Recommendations for Suhoor, Takjil, Hampers so you never run out of ideas on what to order 🤤

Credits for GoFood design team 💚

Group Design Lead, Food & Entertainment: Fatema Raja

Interaction designers: Alfian Imanuddin & Sumit Raj

UX Writers: Esseline Bunga & Akhfhin Rahardhiyanto

Illustrator: Artisa Tumiwa, Gloria Abigail, Mbeembee & Beny Setiawan

Motion: Binoy Cyriac